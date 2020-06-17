LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the moratorium on evictions comes to an end on June 30, experts say a very high number of evictions are imminent.
"I get calls all the time asking, 'Can I evict my tenant, can I evict my tenant' and the answer is no, you have to wait. And I expect a flood of eviction cases for nonpayment come July 1," said Ann E. Kolber, an attorney who represents landlords in Las Vegas.
For months, property landlords who are getting half or no rent payments have been biting their tongue due to the moratorium.
"Obviously landlords are extremely frustrated because they are still having to pay their mortgage payments, utilities, do repairs on tenants units and meet their monthly obligations. And meanwhile, very often, they are not collecting rent," said Kolber.
Adding to landlords' frustration are tenants who are taking advantage of the moratorium by not paying rent even though they've received stimulus money and unemployment checks.
"I've got landlords that are telling me that there are individuals who are clearly taking advantage of it in a way that was not intended and that was never what we wanted to do. We're taking advice on that from landlords who have spoken up and we're listening,” said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak during an interview last month.
Kolber said she is encouraging her landlord clients to work with their tenants and come up with some kind of payment plan.
The consequences of not coming to an agreement could be an eviction for renters and empty properties for landlords.
"By mid-July, we are going to see a lot of cases being filed and by the end of July we are going to see a lot of evictions taking place and empty units," said Kolber.
