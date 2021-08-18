NAB Show 2019

Visitors crowd the walkways at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

 Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Association Broadcasters announced Wednesday that proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all attendees and participants at the upcoming trade show.

Wednesday's announcement comes with less than 60 days until the start of the show, which is being held Oct. 9-13 in Las Vegas.

"We think this is a positive step in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and will provide further details on implementation as well as other safety measures under consideration," Chris Brown, EVP & Managing Director, Global Connections and Events for NAB, said in the letter.

The announcement from NAB comes following similar news from CES on Monday, as organizers for the annual tech trade show announced attendees would be required to show COVID-19 vaccination to attend that convention as well.

