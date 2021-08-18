LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Association Broadcasters announced Wednesday that proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all attendees and participants at the upcoming trade show.
Wednesday's announcement comes with less than 60 days until the start of the show, which is being held Oct. 9-13 in Las Vegas.
"We think this is a positive step in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and will provide further details on implementation as well as other safety measures under consideration," Chris Brown, EVP & Managing Director, Global Connections and Events for NAB, said in the letter.
The announcement from NAB comes following similar news from CES on Monday, as organizers for the annual tech trade show announced attendees would be required to show COVID-19 vaccination to attend that convention as well.
For more information, visit: nabshow.com/2021/attend/health-and-safety/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.