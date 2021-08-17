LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Attendees will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas.
Proof of vaccination will be required to attend CES 2022. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and will announce additional protocols closer to the show. https://t.co/qLWZkVtqgP pic.twitter.com/KLLkhlC8BW— CES (@CES) August 17, 2021
Organizers for the tech convention announced the news on Tuesday.
Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, provided the following statement:
Based on today’s science, we understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of COVID-19. We all play a part in ending the pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols. We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas.
In a press release, CTA said it is also assessing the acceptance of proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative requirement. Organizers said they will share more details on this later.
For more information, visit: CES.tech/HealthProtocols
