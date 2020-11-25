LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Iconic downtown Las Vegas bar Atomic Liquors on Wednesday announced that it has temporarily closed due to the reduced occupancy requirements imposed by Gov. Sisolak statewide "pause" to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
According to a statement posted on Atomic's Facebook page, both Atomic Liquors and The Kitchen at Atomic will temporarily close as of today, Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Atomic said that it will be temporarily closed until the "occupancy levels are at a rate which is sustainable." The bar advised customers to check Atomic's social media accounts regularly for more information.
Gov. Sisolak this week implemented a statewide "pause" in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a move that he said will not shut down the economy, but will tighten mask requirements and reduce capacity limits.
