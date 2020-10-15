LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Atlanta Falcons has had four positive COVID-19 tests, ESPN reports.
Adam Schefter tweeted about the supposed positive tests on Thursday morning. He also said the NFL team is shutting down its facility because of multiple positive tests.
Falcons had four positive tests this morning, according to sources. https://t.co/vsKiYBNUqQ— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.