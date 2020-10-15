How the NFL plans to play a season during the pandemic

An Atlanta Falcons staff member uses an electrostatic sprayer to disinfect a training table.

 CNN

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Atlanta Falcons has had four positive COVID-19 tests, ESPN reports. 

Adam Schefter tweeted about the supposed positive tests on Thursday morning. He also said the NFL team is shutting down its facility because of multiple positive tests. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.