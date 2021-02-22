LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The coronavirus infection rate dropped below 10% in Las Vegas for the first time since November. The lowering case rates also means assisted living facilities are able to loosen some restrictions.
The Oakmont Assisted Living Facility in Las Vegas opened its dining hall on Monday for the first time since November.
"We were fortunate enough at this community to be able to have completed both rounds of vaccinations, for a lot of residents and staff as well, and this was really the next step to get them as close back to normal in a pre-COVID world," facilities director Chris Mirando said.
Residents said they were happy to be back around fellow residents. Many in senior facilities have felt cooped up in their room during the pandemic.
"We were happy to hear [the dining area opened] we've been fed like cattle for how long?" Don Maserson said.
The seniors aren’t able to do the activities they’re used to and miss out on a lot of mingling with others.
That's how James Mauck felt when we met him a few weeks ago at Oakmont Assisted Living.
"We get to use real knives and forks and real napkins. Just the feel of it is much better," Mauck said.
There are still dining room restrictions. Only two seniors can sit together at a table and there are 25 tables, which is about half the normal amount.
"It’s nice to meet some of our new residents that have moved in, kind of connect with each other and get back to some of the best parts of what senior living is: socializing," Mirando said.
Mirando believes the dropping case rates could soon mean families will be allowed inside to visit their elderly loved ones instead of behind a plexiglass barrier on the patio.
However, this will have to do for now.
"Food tastes better when you're at a dining table," resident Darlene Cox said.
For more restrictions to be lifted, the state will have to give new guidance to facilities like Oakmont, but since the facility is now fully vaccinated, Mirando thinks that could come soon.
