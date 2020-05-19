LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Billy Vassiliadis is the face of R&R Partners, the advertising agency of record for the LVCVA.
R&R has created all the iconic advertising for the Las Vegas Strip including the “What Happens Here, Stays Here”.
Now the challenge is to market Las Vegas in a COVID-19 era.
He talks about stressing more intimate experiences and reassuring people that the casinos are doing everything to keep them safe. And even though it won’t be the same Las Vegas they found earlier, it will be far better than hanging out at their own homes, getting curbside pickup for dinner.
