LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Joseph Corcoran is the Chief Medical Officer of HCA’s far west division. He oversees a number of hospitals in California and Nevada, specifically Sunrise, Southern Hills and MountainView hospitals and CareNow urgent care centers.
The bad news for the future of medicine, according to Dr. Corcoran, is that access to our doctors will change in this pandemic.
Many smaller practices are going broke now because people are afraid to get care, he said. Hospitals are dealing with the same thing: people are reluctant to get elective surgery and that’s where the revenue is.
Big conglomerates like HCA will do well because of their size and they haven’t had to lay off anyone. He predicts 2,000 of Nevada’s 6,000 doctors will go into administration, close their offices, go to a big group or simply retire.
On the positive side, he said he sees rapid advancements in medicine. He said we are living in a “Jetsons” era where advancements will come two, three, and five years down the road, not 20 years as he would have predicted before the pandemic.
He said drug companies are becoming more nimble in fast-tracking treatments. He also said telemedicine is the wave of the future. Most of us will see a doctor over an iPad rather than in person.
