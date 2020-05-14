LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bart Thompson is the executive director of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.
He, basically, oversees all high school sports in the state. He talked with FOX5 about what the fall might bring for high school athletics. In short, it’s a very fluid situation and a lot of it will be governed by the district’s own health experts.
That said, he said he feels bad for the athletes who may have lost scholarship opportunities from the shutdown and athletes who depend on the discipline and structure of school sports to keep them out of trouble. He said those students are what keeps him up at night.
