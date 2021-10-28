LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Asian Community Development Council will be hosting a Halloween-themed vaccine clinic for families on Sunday, October 31.
The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shanghai Plaza, 4276 Spring Mountain Rd. Suite 207. First and second doses, as well as booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are free for all who are eligible.
Flu vaccines will also be available for free.
The Asian Community Development Council has partnered with healthcare providers and other community organizations to help vaccinate approximately 1,200 Vegas residents, in the span of five months, at 17 vaccination clinics.
