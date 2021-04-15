LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Immunize Nevada will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with the Asian Community Development Council.
The event is happening Sunday, April 18 and Monday, April 19 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The address is 4276 Spring Mountain Road, #207, Las Vegas, NV 89102.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone at least 16 years old.
