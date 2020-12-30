LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New Year's Eve is one of the busiest days of the year for first responders and the Clark County Fire Department is making additional preparations as valley hospitals near capacity.
According to Nevada Hospital Association, valley hospitals are teetering between 74 and 80% capacity.
“We’ve done something different this year. We've talked to Elite Medical and we’re going to be initially transporting our lower level calls there,” said Warren Whitney, Deputy Chief for the Clark County Fire Department.
The change is being made in order to provide a buffer for hospitals that continue to care for people with COVID-19.
“The hospitals aren’t just overwhelmed with COVID-19, it’s our regular, seasonal ailments and calls, New Year's Eve is just on top of that,” said Whitney.
Also a cause for concern is the bombing in Nashville on Christmas day.
“Taking into consideration the Nashville Bombing, there is always a chance that someone is going to want to make a statement here,” said Warren.
First responders are being told to remain vigilant and report and suspicious activity, no matter how insignificant it may seem.
“We are pushing our responders to fight complacency. If they see something, say something. Don’t let anything go because you don’t think it’s a big deal. Let’s check it out and make sure everything is okay. Better to be safe than sorry,” said Warren.
Don't worry Sisolak , the casinos being open and airlines flying thousands in will help you with population control. Mostly black people with no money coming to the city from hot spots. If you were wondering where the virus is coming from just use common sense and then apply common practice and you have the answer, AIRLINES, HOTELS and CASINOS, RETAIL LIKE WALMARTS that need to have reduced capacity and TRAVELERS from surrounding states which are the CULPRITS!!! This is easy to see. Why aren't you taking further steps to mitigate the already locked down. At least if you stopped air traffic and surrounding state traffic except essential needs transportation , you would be able to keep business open and fight this disease more effectively by reducing the amount of people getting sick from all other states visiting. We only have enough room for our residents and this needs to be addressed right now!!! Do something heroic and stop being a coward! Set an example before the virus makes an example out of you;...
This idiot moron Governor Sisolak is allowing this NYE party to infect hundreds of thousands! So they are preparing, really??? How about put a stop to it now and do not allow people to travel here to Las Vegas! I will personally bring a law suit against this Governor and anyone who supported his insensitive decision to allow casinos to re-open!!! A disgrace of a State brought to you by politicians who are greedy! We need to mitigate and the Governor sits on his wide butt while people in his state are dying in record numbers daily! This is unacceptable! His actions should be held accountable because it is worse than Oct. 1st at Mandalay!!! The city is about to experience the worst case scenario with this virus and its cousin which is the new strain in which the professionals are saying cannot be stopped with this vaccine. This is what a state run by an idiot looks like, ignorance and turning a blind eye!
