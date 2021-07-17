LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting this weekend, "Operation: Get Out the Vax" takes hold of Las Vegas. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said roughly 85 workers are in town after a request by Governor Steve Sisolak, and that more are on the way.
The governor's office said the staff will help operate vaccine pop-ups, boost testing and work on community outreach with neighborhood leaders. The Las Vegas metro area is now considered a "sustained hotspot" in the United States.
"Well nothing's gonna help until each one of us takes responsibility for how we can make a difference," said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on the FEMA teams.
This week, a White House COVID-19 report cited Southern Nevada as the worst in the nation for transmission in areas with more than 1 million people.
"We will continue to make sure that we're doing the appropriate suggestions from our health departments everywhere, saying 'wear a mask,' if you have not, or if you're among people who may not be vaccinated, but the biggest plea of all is get vaccinated," Goodman said.
Local hospital staff recently said the vast majority of their COVID patients were unvaccinated against the virus, and that breakthrough cases are rare and tend to be less fatal.
Goodman said she wants to ease fears about side effects.
"For the response of those who've had bad effects of it, they are very few in number in comparison to the totality of: we all do this together," Goodman said. "The key is we do have a vaccine, in fact we have different pharmaceuticals who've given us a choice of vaccine, and so everybody needs to get a vaccine."
State officials reported that the statewide test positivity rate tripled earlier this week, the first time it has topped 10% since mid-February.
FEMA provides expedited financial assistance for vaccination and emergency operations to states, tribes and territories. Sisolak accepted the offer of federal support to augment ongoing outreach efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.