LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With a surge of cases and holiday gatherings planned, demand for COVID-19 testing is skyrocketing in the valley, and availability of pharmacy appointments remains slim. This-- as testing lines are getting longer, and shelves carrying rapid tests are clearing out even quicker.
Now, people aren't taking any chances to learn if they have COVID-19, even if it means they have to wait.
Both Sunday and Monday night, a line of cars wrapped around the block for COVID-19 testing at the UNLV mass testing site on Tropicana.
On Monday, one woman in line in her car said she had been waiting since 2:30 p.m., even though it did not even open until 5:30.
So what are your other options?
Southern Nevada Health District's (SNHD) community-based clinics appear to have a lot of availability for appointments when you look online, but they also take walk-ins. Because of this, on arrival, people with appointments like Shawn Vidal said they still had to wait Monday.
"We've been here since 12:30 probably, yeah," Vidal said. It was 2:30 at the time we spoke to him.
"Even though you already had an appointment that was booked online?" we asked.
"Yeah," he responded.
Of the community-based clinics we attended Monday, Parkdale Community Center in East Las Vegas seemed to have the shortest wait, with a fast-moving line roughly seven people long around mid-day.
Still, if these sites continue to see demand like this, and you don't want to wait out in the cold or in your car, it might be worth it to consider a private lab testing option.
A company called Worksite Labs has a drive-thru PCR testing location and lab at The Orleans Casino and Hotel. Their tests are also valid for international travel, according to a media representative.
"We're legit, official, medical," said Reeves. "We have physicians, we have medical directors, they're CLIA certified."
Worksite's mobile labs offer 12-hour and 24-hour PCR tests at no cost through insurance, Medicare and Medicaid, according to the rep.
The Chief Medical Officer of Worksite Labs told FOX5 Monday that their clinic has availability and is accepting patients.
"There's availability in terms of walk-up and appointments for testing," said Dr. Christopher Reeves, M.D., of Worksite Labs.
Appointments for Worksite Labs' location are available here.
You also might be wondering if you can trust those roadside pop-up sites promoting free COVID-19 testing in what appears to be empty lots, tents, or even urgent care clinics. Is there a catch?
Not at MDX Labs, says the roadside clinic's business partner Tony Paoli.
Paoli said they are authorized to conduct COVID-19 testing by a federally-run state agency called CLIA.
"We're a CLIA-certified, molecular diagnostic laboratory," said Paoli. "We have three functional COVID testing sites across the valley: one located here on sunset, the other is on Eastern and 215, and the other is on South Jones and Sahara."
His offering is unique in itself, he added. "MDX, we offer a proprietary collection method called quick-salve; it's a 60-second oral rinse solution, as opposed to the invasive nasal swab that nobody likes, zero out-of-pocket costs. It's insurance-based, and if you don't have insurance it's covered by the CARES act," said Paoli.
MDX Labs' three locations are open each day this week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The reason it is at no cost is because it's for "possible exposure only," said Paoli.
Currently they're not conducting tests people may need for international travel leaving Las Vegas, but he said they have plans to change that, come Jan. 3.
An urgent care clinic that does offer approved travel testing told us Monday that they are seeing skyrocketing demand: Revolution Health, a local lab, said they can produce PCR results in as fast as 30 minutes.
With foreign travel back up and running, many Vegas Visitors are being made to take COVID-19 tests locally before they fly back.
Still, tests at labs like this could be costing patients more, even if the results come quicker.
"So around the holidays, right now, especially Christmas -- people are walking in, calling me, frantic because they either haven't gotten their results back from CVS or Walgreens, or they're just looking in general to get that test so that they can get back home for Christmas," said Brittany Neilson, officer manager at Revolution Health. "The RT PCR for 30 minutes is $199. It is not covered by insurance or billed by insurance through our office but we can always give you a receipt so you can always submit that to insurance to see what they say."
Neilson added that they can even produce results from an antigen test in as fast as ten minutes, something she said has seen a lot of corporate interest.
She said they have their agency-approved CLIA license to conduct these tests, as well.
To learn more or schedule an appointment at one of the health district’s community-based pop-up clinics, including the ones at Parkdale or East Las Vegas Community Centers, click here.
