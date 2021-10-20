LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to fall suggesting the spread of the virus is in on the decline.
In about two weeks, the U.S. is set to lift travel restrictions for vaccinated foreigner travelers allowing millions of people from around the world to visit the country and Las Vegas once again.
One rapid COVID-19 testing facility near McCarran International Airport is gearing up to accommodate the expected influx. E7 Health just offers two-hour testing for people traveling out of the country.
Testing is required for international flights, and being vaccinated is not enough, which Melissa Tripp said many people don’t realize.
“Here at E7 Health, we do testing, and we have a lab on site so we can report the results in less than 2 hours, usually about 45 minutes,” explained Tripp.
E7 Health offers nasal swab PCR tests. People don’t have to get out of the car to get tested. Some of their clients have come for the PCR test after realizing they've taken another type of COVID-19 test that isn't accepted for a flight or event like Life Is Beautiful.
They’ve seen an increase in people requesting their rapid tests lately as Las Vegas continues to see more tourism. Last-minute appointments are available before a flight or event with results in under 120 minutes.
E7’s two sites are open seven days a week.
The tests cost $250 each. You can learn more here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.