LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The newest entertainment venue for downtown Las Vegas is getting ready to open next week
Art Houz on 3rd Street takes over the former Eclipse Theater. It’s a movie theater and restaurant for anyone looking to see a good movie or just dinner downtown.
"Most theaters have snacks, popcorn, theater style menus, we have the ability to have full table booths and restaurant and eventually down the road a full bar," director of operations Shawn Barrack said.
All eight theaters have luxury seating so you'll be able to relax after dinner.
"Cinemas one through five we are going to show the first runs, the classics, we want to be able to show live action shows some Rocky Horror Picture Show the live actions that kind of stuff," Barrack said. "Theaters 6, 7 and 8 we are going to keep for banquet use, private events buy out space, eventually down the road looking at doing Golden Knights games, everyone wants to have a super bowl party. I mean how fun would it be to watch super bowl on a major screen like that?"
But to do all that, they need staff. Art Houz is about to go into a hiring frenzy. They need people and they need them now. Art Houz is looking for servers, bussers, line-cooks, IT/projectionists and more. Apply online at https://thearthouz.prismhr-hire.com/.
"If we can get upwards of 50 for a soft opening in the first few months it would be great," Barrack said. The busier they get, the more they plan to hire.
The Art Houz soft opening will be May 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.