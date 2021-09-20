LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Aristocrat Gaming is hosting two job fairs next week as it looks to fill multiple positions at its Las Vegas manufacturing facility.
According to a news release, the company is holding job fairs on Sept. 27 and 28 to fill up to 50 positions at its facility on 3300 Birtcher Drive near Dean Martin and Post Road.
Aristocrat said positions are available for material handlers and assemblers, with immediate start dates.
The job fair takes place Monday, Sept. 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at 3300 Birtcher Drive.
Candidates should bring their resume and contact information to the event, as Aristocrat hiring managers will be on hand to conduct Interviews and make job offers, the company said.
Pay begins at $15 per hour, according to the company. Aristocrat’s benefits include no-cost medical, dental and vision plan option starting on the first day of hire; a 401K match up to 4%; 12 weeks of fully paid maternity leave; adoption/surrogacy reimbursement program; and gender reassignment benefits.
Candidates must be able to obtain and maintain Nevada Gaming Registration, according to the release. Visit aristocrat.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.