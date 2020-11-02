LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After Aria Resort and Casino was fined more than $12,000 by the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations for COVID-19 violations on property, the hotel said it will contest the citations.
Aria was fined $12,617 due to a lack of social distancing at cash registers used by employees, Nevada DIR said. The citation was reportedly due to a complaint or referral filed with Nevada OSHA alleging safety hazards.
An spokesperson MGM, the company that owns Aria, on Monday provided the following statement:
"Aria has been cooperating with Nevada OSHA and plans to contest the citation and penalty because it does not believe it has violated any safety laws. There is no higher priority than the health and safety of our guests and employees and nothing we take more seriously. Our Seven-Point Safety Plan has clear policies for maintaining safe distances and other important protocols. Our employees are trained extensively and held to high standards. We will continue reinforcing these protocols and keeping them top of mind for employees and guests."
Eureka Owl Club LLC in Eureka was also fined $2,950 after employees allegedly weren't wearing face coverings or not wearing them properly.
Nevada OSHA has issued 177 notices of citation and penalty related to COVID-19 violations since mid-March.
Along with higher cases, municipalities have seen decreased compliance. During the week of Oct. 26, Nevada OSHA saw an 86% compliance at businesses statewide.
Cities with compliance rates below the statewide average last week include:
- Las Vegas, 10 observations- 50 percent
- Reno, 32 observations- 81 percent
Business sectors with compliance rates below the statewide average during the week beginning October 26 include:
- Financial Institutions, 2 observations- 50 percent
- Construction, 9 observations- 56 percent
- Convenience Stores, 9 observations- 67 percent
- Other, 13 observations- 77 percent
The top five zip codes for complaints, to-date, include:
- 89502 (Reno), 231 complaints
- 89109 (City of Las Vegas/ Unincorporated Clark County), 200 complaints
- 89431 (Sparks), 158 complaints
- 89119 (Unincorporated Clark County), 152 complaints
- 89434 (Sparks), 133 complaints
(2) comments
They will get away with it of course, just watch. After all it is a Casino for heavens sake and they are sacred in Clark County. Any other business would have had its license yanked, been fined, and ordered to make the needed changes before another person could set foot on the property. Palms will be greased of course, bonus checks written and this will all magically just disappear. It is a casino and lets not forget that !!!
12K is absolutely meaningless to an operation the size of the Aria.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.