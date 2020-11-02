LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A popular hotel on the Las Vegas Strip was fined more than $12,000 for COVID-19 violations on property, according to the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations.
Aria Resort and Casino was fined $12,617 due to a lack of social distancing at cash registers used by employees, Nevada DIR said. The citation was reportedly due to a complaint or referral filed with Nevada OSHA alleging safety hazards.
Eureka Owl Club LLC in Eureka was also fined $2,950 after employees allegedly weren't wearing face coverings or not wearing them properly.
Nevada OSHA has issued 177 notices of citation and penalty related to COVID-19 violations since mid-March.
Along with higher cases, municipalities have seen decreased compliance. During the week of Oct. 26, Nevada OSHA saw an 86% compliance at businesses statewide.
Cities with compliance rates below the statewide average last week include:
- Las Vegas, 10 observations- 50 percent
- Reno, 32 observations- 81 percent
Business sectors with compliance rates below the statewide average during the week beginning October 26 include:
- Financial Institutions, 2 observations- 50 percent
- Construction, 9 observations- 56 percent
- Convenience Stores, 9 observations- 67 percent
- Other, 13 observations- 77 percent
The top five zip codes for complaints, to-date, include:
- 89502 (Reno), 231 complaints
- 89109 (City of Las Vegas/ Unincorporated Clark County), 200 complaints
- 89431 (Sparks), 158 complaints
- 89119 (Unincorporated Clark County), 152 complaints
- 89434 (Sparks), 133 complaints
