LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- AREA15 is set to host "Vaccines After Dark" on Monday June 14, in partnership with Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and Touro University.
Both first and second doses will be administered with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be available.
Shots will be administered in AREA15's outdoor venue, A-Lot. All visitors who receive a shot will be given complimentary ice cream from Emack & Bolio's.
Kids between the ages of 12 to 18 years old must have a parent or guardian present.
Guests can also stay late for Industry Night and enjoy discounts for Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite, Museum Fiasco, Five Iron, Dueling Axes as well as off food and drinks at The Beast by Todd English and Oddwood Bar.
A valid Nevada I.D. is required to receive the discount. After 10 p.m. AREA15 is 21 years or older only.
WHEN
June 14
7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
WHERE
A-Lot at AREA15
3215 S. Rancho Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89102
West parking lot is located off of Sirius Ave.
