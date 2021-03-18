LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A major milestone was reached in Nevada Thursday: one million vaccine doses have been distributed. A day after Governor Sisolak’s big announcement, people with underlying health conditions will be eligible to get their vaccinations starting Monday, March 22 and everyone 16 and older will be eligible on April 5.
Will the state be ready? Are there enough appointments and vaccines for new eligibility groups?
FOX5 checked the state website https://vax4nv.nv.gov/ numerous time Thursday night. There were plenty of appointments for Monday and Friday. FOX5 learned from a health official at the Las Vegas Convention Center vaccination site, 3,000 appointments were open for Friday as of 6PM Thursday.
“I’ve been watching the news on this like a hawk,” shared Jeffrey Fiddler. For people with pre-existing conditions, like 34-year-old who has hypertension, this is what they have been waiting for.
“Signing up was a little challenging…. I was kind of just going to Walgreens and other pharmacies trying to find out if any appointments were available after my eligibility time and eventually, I found the Vax 4 NV at some point today. I checked several times today,” Fiddler explain in a Zoom interview Thursday evening.
Fiddler booked 8 a.m. appointments on Tuesday for both himself and his wife. His computer screen was the light at the end of a dark tunnel.
“Knowing that there is a moment when I am… going to be getting unshackled from this universal house arrest, it’s just exhilarating and wonderful,” Fiddler exclaimed.
“I have an underlying condition that would qualify me so I’m just trying out more information right now about how to get the vaccine, what website to go to make my appointment,” Whitney Turney told FOX5.
Turney has also been anxiously waiting, but couldn't find any open appointments looking on several different websites as of Thursday evening.
“I've been jealous. Most of my family and friends are in Texas and most of them are my age or older and they've been already vaccinated, had at least one dose,” Turney shared.
Appointment websites are being constantly updated and FOX5 walked Turney through the state's website and she was in luck.
“Just now I put in my pre-existing condition and there were some appointments available,” Turney shared showing her screen with several appointment times to the camera.
Are there enough vaccines for everyone who is now eligible? The state usually finds out how many doses they are getting about two weeks in advance. Last week it was 64,000 according to Governor Sisolak. Compare that the first week back in January when the state got less than 17,000 doses.
Governor Sisolak is confident Nevada will be ready for the wave of people with pre-existing conditions come Monday and when eligibility expands to everyone over the age of 16 on April 5.
Sisolak contends the federal government promised a significant increase in the number of vaccines coming to Nevada.
If you are eligible or will be on Monday and a state or local appointment website isn't working or showing appointments, your best bet is to keep checking back.
