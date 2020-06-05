LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Kids Quest and Cyber Quest play places and arcades at several valley hotel casinos have implemented changes to keep kids safe from coronavirus.
The company, which has arcades and play areas in Station Casinos, is following social distancing guidelines issued by the state to operate at 50 percent capacity.
Kids Quest District Manager Wendy Rowe said that the company has turned off every other game machine, to discourage families from standing less than six feet apart, and will allow only one family at a time will be allowed at the prize counter to count their tickets and pick prizes.
Children entering Kids Quest play places will have their temperatures taken and require hand washing upon arrival. The company has developed “10 friend zones” to facilitate social distancing.
Kids Quest says it shuts down twice per day to sanitize equipment, and employees undergo wellness checks and are required to wear face masks and gloves.
