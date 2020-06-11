LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for a way to beat the heat? Lake Las Vegas Water Sports is reopening its Aqua Park this weekend.
Upon reopening on Saturday, the Aqua Park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The cost to play on the Aqua Park for one 45-minute session is $22; two 45-minute sessions is $35, according to a news release.
Through Labor Day, as part of a partnership with Spread the World Nevada, the guests who bring a new children's book to the Lake Las Vegas Water Sports office at the Village will receive 10 percent off their Aqua Park pass.
According to the release, the attraction will have various new health and safety guidelines in place, including a cap on the number of people allowed on the obstacle course at any given time.
Participants must wear life jackets. Children must be at least 6 years old to play on the park. Kids between 6 and 10 years old must be with an adult, the release said.
Visit lakelasvegaswatersports.com for more information.
