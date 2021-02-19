UPDATE -- The City of Las Vegas on Saturday said all appointments are fully booked at its two vaccination sites opening next week.
Appointments are required for these two sites.
ORIGINAL REPORT:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas will be hosting two COVID-19 vaccination sites next week for people 65 and older and utility workers seeking their first dose, according to a news release sent Friday.
WHEN CAN I GET IT?
From Feb. 24-25, eligible individuals can select one of two locations to receive their first dose of coronavirus vaccine between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Both locations will be limited to 300 doses per day with allotments provided by the Southern Nevada Health District. Online pre-registration is required for those eligible to book an appointment. Attendees must print a consent form prior to their appointment and should bring ID.
"Those interested in the vaccine must register online and should preprint a consent form to bring to their appointment," the city said.
HOW TO REGISTER
Veteran's Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive
Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive
Qualified utility workers include gas, power, water and sanitation employees.
Councilwomen Victoria Seaman and Michele Fiore of wards 2 and 6, respectively, applauded the city's efforts.
"If you or your loved ones are eligible please register to take advantage of this opportunity," Seaman said.
MORE INFO
According to the registration sites, patrons should return in 28 days for the second dose and not arrive "more than 5 minutes" before their scheduled appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.