UPDATE -- The City of Las Vegas on Saturday said all appointments are fully booked at its two vaccination sites opening next week.

Appointments are required for these two sites. 

ORIGINAL REPORT:

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas will be hosting two COVID-19 vaccination sites next week for people 65 and older and utility workers seeking their first dose, according to a news release sent Friday. 

WHEN CAN I GET IT?

From Feb. 24-25, eligible individuals can select one of two locations to receive their first dose of coronavirus vaccine between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Both locations will be limited to 300 doses per day with allotments provided by the Southern Nevada Health District. Online pre-registration is required for those eligible to book an appointment. Attendees must print a consent form prior to their appointment and should bring ID.

"Those interested in the vaccine must register online and should preprint a consent form to bring to their appointment," the city said.

HOW TO REGISTER

Veteran's Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive

Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive

Qualified utility workers include gas, power, water and sanitation employees.

Councilwomen Victoria Seaman and Michele Fiore of wards 2 and 6, respectively, applauded the city's efforts.

"If you or your loved ones are eligible please register to take advantage of this opportunity," Seaman said.

MORE INFO

According to the registration sites, patrons should return in 28 days for the second dose and not arrive "more than 5 minutes" before their scheduled appointment.

https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/

