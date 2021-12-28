Apple closes all New York stores to browsing as Omicron cases surge.

Apple has closed all of its New York store locations to browsing because of a surge in Covid-19 cases. The roughly one dozen locations in the city will be limited to picking up online orders and walk-in services such as Genius Bar support.
"We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust both our health measures and store services to support the wellbeing of customers and employees," the company said in a statement.
Two weeks ago, Apple once again began requiring anyone inside its US retail stores to wear a mask as concerns mount over rising Covid-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant. Apple also temporarily closed stores in Florida, Maryland and Canada because of the virus.
New York is in the midst of a major Covid-19 outbreak, forcing its transportation system to announce Monday that there will be fewer trains running this week. The MTA said it lacks enough staff members to keep service operating at full capacity.
The state of New York broke a single-day record for new Covid-19 cases on Christmas Eve, hitting 49,708, according to the Governor's office. The number of new Covid-19 cases in New York City skyrocketed more than 600% in the past two weeks to 17,334 Monday. But Mayor Bill de Blasio said he believed the positive case number "is going to peak really soon."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.