LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As COVID-19 testing becomes more available nationwide, health experts hope antibody testing can help workers get back to their jobs.
Doctors in the valley are starting to receive shipments. Unlike the nasal swab tests for the virus, which detects if someone has been infected, antibody tests help determine if someone has been exposed and developed "resistance" to the virus.
"It's crucial as we move forward and try to open up the economy, its going to be critical to see who has developed the antibodies," said Dr. Gautham Reddy of Anthem Hills Medical Center in Henderson.
His office received shipments of antibody tests over the weekend.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19, those with symptoms and people who have been quarantined have all scheduled appointments to take the test.
"One in two people are asymptomatic. Forty-nine percent have symptoms. One percent have a mortality rate," he said. "I would recommend it for everyone. In the long road when we have [more] testing, its a good test for everyone to get."
Reddy also emphasized a healthy diet with vitamins during the pandemic. From COVID-19 patients to staff on the front lines, he has instructed them all to take daily doses of vitamins C, D and zinc. Taking those vitamins have led to better recovery results for COVID-19 patients.
"You're in the middle of a pandemic-- this is not the time to eat junk food. Eat the most nutritious food you can get," he said.
