LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new drug holds new promise in the fight against COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the Silver State.
Southern Nevada doctors are now administering antibody treatments called bamlanivimab that could lessen the risks for vulnerable COVID-19 patients.
"Here I am -- proof that all is well," said Ed Olliges, owner of Friendly Ford car dealership, and a patient who received a newly authorized antibody infusion.
Olliges said he is finally back at work Tuesday after receiving this type of treatment from Southern Hills Hospital on Christmas day.
"With my age, I want everything to be in my favor," said Olliges.
The 87-year-old said he was concerned when he learned on Dec. 23 that he was positive for COVID-19. He said he was also experiencing symptoms.
That's when his doctor recommended he try the antibody treatment.
"Two days later, I was in the hospital getting an IV, and it took about an hour, and they kept me in there for about half an hour after that, and everything worked out fine. I went home, and a few days later I tested negative," said Olliges.
That IV was a new COVID-19 treatment consisting of antibodies.
"The technical name is bamlanivimab, which is a bit of a tongue twister, so we just call it 'bam.' It is a monoclonal antibody directed against covid-19," said Dr. Domenic Martinello, Chief Medical Officer, Southern Hills.
Olliges said his symptoms gradually subsided.
"The procedure went well and quick, and I seemed to be getting better from that time on," said Olliges.
You might remember bamlanivimab from when President Trump praised the drug after being given it in October when he had the virus.
"It basically does what your body would normally do, except you get an infusion of this monoclonal antibody, it tags up the virus for destruction, and your cells chew it up," said Martinello.
To qualify for the infusion, you have to be COVID positive, be within 10 days of your first symptoms, and meet certain other criteria, including:
"If you're over 12 years old, a body mass index of 35 chronic kidney disease, diabetes, immune-suppressive disease are currently receiving an immune-suppressive treatment, " said Martinello. "Over age 65 immediately qualifies you. Being over age 55 with cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, or other lung diseases. And then, individuals aged 12 to 17 with a BMI, in the 85th percentile or higher sickle cell disease congenital heart disease neurodevelopmental disorders, medical-related technology dependence, or severe lung disease such as asthma that requires daily therapy."
"So if you kind of fall into one of those categories, which is fairly narrow, that meets the criteria. The other part of it is that you have to be COVID positive, you know, obviously, because otherwise it's not gonna do anything," said Martinello. "You have to have it within three days of your positive test, or within 10 days of your symptom onset. You meet those criteria, you get the infusion, and the other part of that too, is that you need to not be so sick that you're going to end up admitted to the hospital"
Still, Martinello said hopes people will get the vaccine, when it's available, so that they'll never need this drug.
"As soon as this is available to the public, people really need to go out and start getting vaccinated because that's how a pandemic ends," said Martinello.
