LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The annual Memorial Day flag placement at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City will not take place this year due to COVID-19, officials said,
The Nevada Department of Veterans Services said that hundreds of volunteers typically turn out to place small American flags on each gravesite on May 23. However, cemetery staff and the Veterans organizations who plan and execute these events have determined it is "not possible to observe the social distancing protocols necessary to protect our veterans, their families and their supports from transmission of COVID-19."
The cemetery says that members of the public are still welcome to visit during Memorial Day or any day. Visitors may place flags or flowers at burial sites but they must observe social distancing protocols to protect themselves and other visitors.
Officials said that the public is encouraged to wear face coverings.
According to Nevada Department of Veteran Services Director Kat Miller, “Making this change was not a decision that we, or the lead veterans service organizations made lightly, and no one is more disappointed than the organizers of these events that they cannot cover the cemetery with flags as they have done in the past. In the end, the safety of our veterans and their families made a modification necessary. Please do know, however, that you are welcome to visit and honor those who have earned our deepest respect as long as you can safely do so.”
Nevada Department of Veterans Services said it will release two videos in observance of Memorial Day, to serve as virtual ceremonies that will take the place of large, in-person gatherings.
One video will focus on Southern Nevada and the other will focus on Northern Nevada, NDVS said.
The public will be able to view the videos on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/NevadaDepartmentofVeteransServices
(1) comment
These Veterans serve our country and now we cannot give them the respect and honor. WOW this is shameful and an insult to all veterans and current military.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.