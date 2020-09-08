LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The annual Art in the Park event in Boulder City has been postponed this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to organizers, Art in the Park, which is in its 57th year, is the largest gathering of artists in the Southwest. The event is held annually in Boulder City at the beginning of October.
This year will mark the first-ever postponement of the event, organizers said.
In response to the postponement, organizers said they are are currently evaluating alternative options for the event and will provide updated information once finalized.
"We look forward to continuing the Art in the Park tradition and providing our artists and visitors with an exceptional opportunity that benefits the community and Boulder City Hospital," a spokesperson said in an email to FOX5 on Tuesday.
The free event draws over 100,000 visitors to Boulder City for the annual event, according to the Art in the Park website.
Any funds paid by artists and vendors will be automatically rolled over toward next year’s event, organizers said on the website.
(1) comment
Stop being SHEEP! Get on with life! Don't cower and make Sisolak and Naft happy!
