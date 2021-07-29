Animal Shelters At Capacity As People Return To Work And Can’t Care For Pets

Click here for updates on this story
SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) -- Local animal shelters are being overwhelmed by the number of animals they’re taking in.
The Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento turned to Facebook to say they’re full and to ask for help in housing the animals — especially larger dogs.
It’s a similar situation in other cities throughout the Sacramento region. The number of animals in local shelters declined during the pandemic, but that number is going back up as people head back to work and are unable to care for their pets.
“If you’re going to take that responsibility on, you want to make sure when you’re gone you have something to entertain your animal — another buddy, you know, in your backyard or even being able to train it to stay in the house when you’re gone,” said Officer Jordan Kranch, a Lodi Police Department Animal Services.
Kranch says that last month Lodi’s animal shelter only had four dogs and now it’s at capacity.
