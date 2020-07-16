LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation is temporarily not accepting found animals at its shelter, the nonprofit announced on Thursday.
The foundation said that it is not accepting strays at this time in order to reduce contact between guests and shelter staff.
“Our primary goal is to make sure everyone stays safe,” said Chief Executive Officer Christine Robinson, “and the best way to limit potential for exposure to the virus is to minimize personal interactions.”
The foundation is also temporarily suspending owner surrenders. It is conducting owner-requested euthanasia and return-to-owner services by appointment only.
The foundation advised people who find lost pets to attempt to locate the owner using social media such as Nextdoor, Facebook or posting the pet on the lost pet search website findingrover.com.
It advised those who have lost pets, to search the area, check with neighbors and use social media and online tools. Owners can also search animalfoundation.com/lostandfound to see if their pet has been brought to the Animal Foundation, and make an appointment to claim their pet.
An appointment can be made by calling 702-955-5932. The foundation says that proof of ownership, such as photo of pet, veterinary records, or microchip number, is required.
