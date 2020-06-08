LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The El Cortez Hotel & Casino is among several casinos that reopened their doors for the first time on June 4.
General Manager Adam Wiesberg told FOX5 that he was, “surprised by the turnout.”
The hotel is only operating at half capacity with 200 available rooms. On opening day, 100 rooms had been booked. On Friday, they hit 150. By the weekend, all 200 rooms were occupied, leaving the hotel at no vacancy.
Casino staff are doing extra work on top of their existing duties to wipe down counter tops, slot machines and other high touch surfaces. Social distancing reminders along with sanitation stations can also be found around the property.
🎰 New features on the casino floor at @ElCortezLV to keep you safe and socially distant. Plexiglass being the most noticeable addition. Do you like the idea of being separated from other gamblers and your dealers? Chime in. #DTLV #WelcomeBack More on: @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/ifHgP0ER9i— Dylan Kendrick (@dylankendricktv) June 8, 2020
Plexiglass is being tested on four blackjack tables and several slot machines.
“Some people want that extra barrier of protection being inside of that glass divider, others don’t, so we’re kind of creating very safe areas for people who may have pre-existing or an age that they are extra concerned greeting this virus”, Wiesberg said.
Bars and restaurants have also resumed service on the property. Here's an inside look at the classic downtown Las Vegas haunt.
