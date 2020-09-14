LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials are encouraging residents to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing through Friday.
The Stop, Swab & Go testing "blitz" is offering three drive-thru sites operating Monday through Friday, 6 a.m .to 2 p.m. Friday is the last day the testing program will be available.
As of Tuesday, the program conducted 10,581 tests according to Clark County. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing test kits, sample collection staff, lab capacity and registration services for up to 60,000 tests.
The program is part of a White House initiative to offer surge testing in COVID-19 hot spots across the country, and is being administered in partnership with Clark County and the Nevada National Guard.
Despite efforts to increase availability of COVID-19 testing, a representative from the Clark County said during a Thursday meeting with the Nevada COVID-19 task force that demand for testing has declined drastically.
Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels said that the county was doing 4,200 tests per day when it had just two testing sites, and today it is doing about 2,300 tests per day with five total sites.
Stop, Swab & Go testing locations are:
- Fiesta Henderson Hotel and Casino, 777 W. Lake Mead Pkwy. in Henderson, 89015
- Texas Station Hotel and Casino, 2101 Texas Star Lane in North Las Vegas, 89032
- Sam Boyd Stadium, 7000 E. Russell Road, 89122 (walk-up testing available)
- City of Mesquite Streets Division Garage, 725 Hardy Way, Mesquite, Nev., 89027. (Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to noon)
Clark County says test results will be available within 3-5 days on the registration website. Registration for a test is required and can be done at www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.