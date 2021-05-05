LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There's a shortage of plumbers and A/C technicians in the valley. In order to meet demand, a company has just launched their own trade school.
Rick Gutenmann said the owner of Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing, Ken Goodrich, thought of creating their own program to train up employees.
Gutenmann is now the director of Goettle Academy, a free program that just launched on April 1.
“We have a four week program, it’s two weeks here in the classroom, in those two weeks we provide technical training of all of our processes, how to do the job, how to run the call, how to greet we customers,” Gutenmann said.
He said there is a demand for both technicians and plumbers. Since launching the program in April they have graduated 30 students. Currently they have their third class of 19 trainees.
“This is an avenue, instead of waiting four years- five years to start your career with a butt load of debt, you can come here, you’re not going to have the debt and you’re going to get out in the field earning a high income in a short period of time," Gutenmann said.
Abel Sanders is one of the students currently in the program.
“They pay you hourly, and you sit there and you learn, you know I mean what kind of company does that," Sander said.
He likes the environment of the company and says training to be an AC tech has a lot more technology involved then others might think.
“The software that we use to diagnose and fine tune the air conditioners here is almost just like working on a computer,” Gutenmann said.
Kyle Lessard sold his plumbing company to Goettl over ten years ago. He is currently the call-to-call manager. Lessard said it's a great profession that pays well.
"It’s not the 1940s anymore, it’s not as dirty, you know there’s a lot more cool technology with it, pays very well. A new plumber that’s coming in the field I mean there’s I mean they’re making anywhere from $45,000 plus I mean, just depending on your skill set," Lessard said.
A representative from National Technical Institute HVAC Training said contractors contact them nearly every day looking for employees.
In the state of Nevada, you don't need to be certified in order to work as a plumber, but experience is necessary under a seasoned plumber or company.
