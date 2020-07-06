LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 hospitalization rates have been steadily increasing since the end of June, but University Medical Center in Southern Nevada says it is prepared to meet patient demands resulting from the coronavirus.
A spokesperson for UMC said on Monday that its facilities remain well-equipped and fully prepared to meet future needs:
"As Southern Nevada experiences an increased number of COVID-19 cases, UMC remains well-equipped and fully prepared to meet the health care needs of our community. While we have seen an increased number of patients, UMC continues to have ample bed capacity, PPE and ventilators. In addition, UMC remains committed to safeguarding the health of our patients and staff, introducing a wide range of innovative measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s important to note that UMC is the only hospital in Nevada to provide COVID-19 testing to every admitted patient, allowing our team to quickly identify and isolate individuals with active COVID-19 patients. When community members visit UMC for emergencies or routine procedures, they can rest assured that our hospital offers the state’s most comprehensive patient safety protocols."
