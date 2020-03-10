LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From layoffs to the threat of shutdowns, Las Vegas Valley business leaders in the Asian community said the aftermath of the coronavirus is hurting family-owned businesses struggling to stay open.
According to a survey from the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce, restaurants in Chinatown and valley-wide have seen a 40% slump in profits; on the Strip, the profits have dipped more than 50%.
Business leaders attributed the drop to less tourists from Asia, but also less locals patronizing Asian establishments.
"It does hurt. How do we communicate to all the people [that] we are okay? Not every Asian has the coronavirus," said chamber President Sonny Vinuya.
Officials said businesses have told workers to cut hours or have laid them off. Chinatown restaurant Taiwan Deli said it is not sure how much longer it can stay open. Staff members have taken pay cuts.
"95% of my business overseas is gone," said Borman Yang, owner of Taiwan Deli, who relies on tour buses to bring in business. A day in March that would usually see 500 to 600 patrons only netted several dozen.
"If we close, it impacts so many families," she said.
The Chamber said it has met with Congresswoman Susie Lee to address their concerns. They hope a stimulus package from Washington, D.C., and any potential future bills can aid struggling businesses and tourist-related industries.
