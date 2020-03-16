LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Electric Daisy Carnival is still planned for mid-May in Las Vegas, according to its founder on Instagram Live on Monday.
In a question-and-answer to fans, Pasquale Rotella said EDC was still scheduled for May 15-17, while other Insomniac events are adjusting due to the coronavirus pandemic. The lineup for the Las Vegas event has stayed the same as of Monday, he said.
Rotella said the event would be postponed, rather than canceled, and they were exploring several options, depending on what happens to the spread of COVID-19 and crowd limits in the Las Vegas Valley.
For Insomniac festivals that have already gone on sale, Rotella said "we'll work it out" for those in the middle of payment plans.
Should the event be moved, Rotella said refunds will be honored and they would give attendees enough time to plan ahead in regards to travel and hotels.
Rotella told fans he had spoken with Gov. Steve Sisolak, Mayor Carolyn Goodman and various hotels about the event and was aware of the hotel closures. Rotella added that he's Italian with family in Italy and that they have been "doing good."
While the situation develops day to day, Rotella said he and his teams will continue to evaluate plans for the event.
In 2019, the event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw 465,000 attendees, according to the EDC website.
