LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The American Red Cross needs blood donations.
As states begin to reopen after the pandemic, hospitals are resuming non-urgent and elective procedures, increasing the demand for blood products.
In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30% after sharply declining in early April. At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross is thanking those who step up to help:
- Now through May 31: Those who come to give will receive a free We’re All in This Together Red Cross T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last.
- June 1-30: Those who come to give will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, thanks to Amazon.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 27-June 15:
Henderson
5/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Community Ambulance, 91 Corporate Park Drive #120
6/17/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Prestige Senior Living at Mira Loma, 2520 Wigwam Parkway
6/19/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Whole Foods - Henderson, 100 S Green Valley Parkway
6/20/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Inspirada Community Association, 2000 Via Firenze
Las Vegas
5/30/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Las Vegas Nevada Lone Mountain Stake, 8801 W. Alexander
6/2/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. N.
6/2/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Providence Master Homeowners Association, 7181 N Hualapai Way, Ste 150
6/3/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Home Depot - Eastern & Serene, 2200 E. Serene Ave
6/5/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., BJ's Summerlin, 10840 W. Charleston Blvd
6/6/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lowe's, 6050 W Craig Road
6/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Findlay Chevrolet, 6800 S. Torrey Pines Dr
6/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite #110
6/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Las Vegas Strip South, 7830 S Las Vegas Blvd
6/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite #110
6/16/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Temple Beth Sholom, 10700 Havenwood Ln
6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite #110
6/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, 3711 E Sunset Road
6/19/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite #110
6/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite #110
6/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., U.S. Bank, 4640 S. Fort Apache Rd
6/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Home2 Suites by Hilton Las Vegas Strip South, 7740 S Las Vegas Blvd South
6/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lowe's, 851 South Pavilion Center Dr.
Mesquite
6/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., City of Mesquite, 100 West Old Mill Rd
North Las Vegas
6/27/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., New Frontier Armory, 150 E. Centennial Pkwy, #110
6/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stake Center, 3350 W Alexander Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.