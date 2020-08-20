American initial jobless claims rocket above 1 million again

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: Jean Benjamin joins with unemployed airport workers, the Black Lives Matter Alliance of Broward and other supporters to ask that Delta Airlines contractor, Eulen America, who the demonstrators say received $25 million from the CARES Act, hire back their unemployed Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport workers on August 13, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They are also asking that U.S. Senators pass the HEROES Act that provides PPE, essential pay and extended unemployment benefits for essential workers. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle/Getty Images