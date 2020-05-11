LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The minor-league arm of the National Hockey League announced it would cancel the remainder of its 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The American Hockey League made the announcement Monday morning after the AHL Board of Governors voted on the decision.
"After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions," the league said in a statement.
The AHL Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.— AHL (@TheAHL) May 11, 2020
→ https://t.co/b8XoXIimHE pic.twitter.com/G1fafFhJHV
The NHL has yet to announce plans for the remainder of its season, which would've been well into the Stanley Cup playoffs had they not suspended the season in March.
