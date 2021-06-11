LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- American Airlines and CareNow urgent care will partner to offer traveler COVID-19 testing in Las Vegas ahead of the busy summer travel season.
Sixteen CareNow locations throughout Las Vegas will offer American Airlines' guests traveling to 13 international destinations throughout Central America, the Caribbean and domestic destinations, including Hawaii.
The clinics will offer rapid COVID-19 testing for American Airlines travelers going to:
- Aruba
- Nassau, Bahamas
- Bogota, Colombia
- Roatan, Honduras
- San Salvador, El Salvador
- Guatemala
- San Pedro Sula, Honduras
- Hawaii, United States
- Santiago, Chile
- London, England
- St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands
- Montego Bay, Jamaica
- Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Travelers can get an on-site rapid or PCR lab text, with rapid test results ready in less than 15 minutes.
“Our goal is to provide convenient and quality healthcare options to our communities,” CareNow Medical Market Director Lamont Tyler said. “We are proud to partner with American Airlines to offer efficient and reliable pre-flight COVID-19 testing to help ensure travelers are safe and healthy.”
American Airlines travelers can schedule appointments at CareNow.com and select one of three options:
- American Airlines Rapid Test (Hawaii) - specifically for Hawaii passengers due to state specific form requirements
- American Airlines Rapid (International) - for approved destinations that allow a rapid COVID-19 test
- American Airlines PCR lab send out (International) - for approved destinations that require a laboratory send out COVID-19 test
After completing the rapid test, travelers will receive a physical and electronic copy of their test results before leaving the clinic. Travelers doing the PCR test will receive an electronic copy of results. Travelers should then provide proof of their test during check-in or via the VeriFLY app to show COVID-19 test requirements.
American Airlines' COVID-19 requirements can be found online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.