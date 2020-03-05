LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- One valley ambulance company is sharing their preparations to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, after a crew of Arizona firefighters and ambulance workers were forced into isolation.
The crew reportedly treated and transported a patient, later diagnosed with COVID-19, from a Scottsdale, Arizona nightclub.
"Our crews are making sure contact precautions are in place-- masks and gloves at the minimum," said Glen Simpson of Community Ambulance, who says, if patients exhibit symptoms of the virus, both first responders and patients are given masks to wear.
The hospital would be notified that a patient is en route and may need isolation.
Ambulances will also be "decontaminated" after every transport.
