LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amazon is hiring for an additional 800 people throughout Nevada in a national push to hire to meet demand during the pandemic.
On March 16, the company pledged to hire 100,000 people to "keep people working during this crisis." The tech giant announced Monday it filled those positions over the past four weeks.
An additional push announced Monday will hire 75,000 more workers. This includes 2,000 new employees already hired in Nevada, joining 3,500 full-time workers in the state.
Amazon said the new hires work in picking, packing and shipping customer orders, as well as delivering package to meet increased demand.
"Amazon’s investment in its employees was previously expected to total $350 million in increased wages during this unprecedented time—now anticipated to be over $500 million," the press statement said.
Interested candidates can apply at www.amazon.com/jobsnow. U.S. residents can text AMAZON to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings near them.
