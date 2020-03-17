LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amazon is looking to hire over 1,000 employees in Nevada to help keep up with the growing demand of orders as the coronvirus spreads.
Amazon on Monday announced that the company was seeking to hire 100,000 people across the country to keep up with orders.
According to a spokesperson for Amazon, the company is looking to hire more than 1,400 full- and part-time positions in Nevada.
Amazon said it will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees. That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least $15 an hour, according to the Associated Press.
Due to the increase of orders, Amazon has warned shoppers that it could take longer than the usual two days to get packages. The company also said it was sold out of many household cleaning supplies and is working to get more in stock.
Those interested in applying can learn more at www.amazon.com/jobsnow.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.