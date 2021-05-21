LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While fans have yet to be permitted inside Allegiant Stadium to see the Raiders play, people will be allowed inside the stadium Friday night for another special event: a high school graduation.
Faith Lutheran is hosting its 2021 graduation at Allegiant Stadium Friday night.
According to the school, it will graduate its largest senior class ever at the event, 291 students.
Each graduating senior can invite up to 10 guests, with up to 3,000 guests expected to attend the festivities.
According to a news release, graduation spectators will stay on the stadium’s lower stands, spread goal line to goal line, in their seats to enable safe physical distancing. Students will be seated on the field level.
Images of diploma-receiving students and guest speakers will be broadcast on Allegiant Stadium’s 100,000-square-foot light-emitting-diode screen, according to the school.
