LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials said they are discussing the possibility of using Allegiant Stadium as a site to conduct mass vaccinations for the general public when the time comes.
The County said no official plan has been adopted.
In Glendale, Arizona, health officials rolled out a soft opening for a mass vaccination site at State Farm Stadium.
People there reported difficulty trying to register for their appointments.
“Today’s soft launce is really going to help us learn best practices so we can get up and run efficiently...We knew that there was going to be a lot of demand especially on day one. And we’ve really ramped up our call center to help meet that demand,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.
