LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Allegiant Stadium announced it will host in-person recruitment events as it looks to fill gameday staff for the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to a news release, the in-person hiring events will begin on Sept. 21 and will occur on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 26 at a location across from the stadium.
The stadium said it is looking to fill part-time positions in guest experience, security, parking, custodial and food & beverage, among others. Current hiring partners include The Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, Silver and Black Hospitality, ABM, PATG, ASM Global and S.A.F.E Management.
Those interested in applying are encouraged to attend any of the in-person hiring events located at 5525 Polaris Ave. Interviews will be held on-site immediately upon completion of the application process, according to the release. Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply and will need to bring a valid ID.
Allegiant Stadium says applicants should be available to work all Las Vegas Raiders home games, UNLV home games as well as other various sporting and entertainment events at the stadium.
For more information, visit AllegiantStadium.com/careers.
