LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting this week, Allegiant Airlines will give all passengers "personal health and safety kits" as they board their flights, according to a guest communication from the company.
The kits will include a single-use face mask, a pair of non-latex disposable gloves and cleaning wipes. "This program will be rolled out across our system this week, so watch for it on your upcoming Allegiant flight," said CEO Scott Sheldon in the email.
Crew members will also be wearing masks on board, the company says.
Our commitment to you includes cleaning and disinfecting our aircraft to the highest possible standard, exceeding guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and from Airbus, our aircraft manufacturer. And we don't just clean — we protect all surfaces, routinely treating our planes with an advanced antimicrobial protectant that kills viruses, germs and bacteria on contact for 14 days.
- Allegiant CEO Scott Sheldon
Allegiant will have a "low-touch service approach" with limited personal contact and shared items. Sheldon said Cabin air "exceeds" HEPA standards and the air is changed entirely every three minutes.
Southwest, American, Delta and Frontier have adopted similar policies.
