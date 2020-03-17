UPDATE (MARCH 17): Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all nonessential businesses in Nevada to close. Casinos and gaming operations are included in the order, to be closed by midnight Tuesday.
This includes every casino and gaming operation in the state of Nevada.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While MGM Resorts and other Las Vegas properties announced they would temporarily suspend operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, others said Monday they would remain open.
PROPERTIES CLOSED OR CLOSING
MGM Resorts announced March 15 its Las Vegas properties would temporarily close to help halt the spread of COVID-19. Operations would be suspended Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. This includes Bellagio, CityCenter, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, The Mirage, New York-New York, Park MGM and T-Mobile Arena.
The iconic Fountains of Bellagio will also temporarily pause while the Bellagio is closed due to coronavirus.
The world famous show, which typically runs daily in the afternoons and evenings, will be temporarily suspended, a spokesman for MGM Resorts confirmed Tuesday.
When asked about the properties' food supplies, MGM said they were coordinating with local food banks to quickly donate all food to the community.
In Las Vegas, Three Square has already begun to collect food donations and plans are in place to donate additional food in the next day. MGM Springfield has already donated 12,000 pounds (10,000 meals) to the Food Bank of Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Open Pantry Community Services and Friends of the Homeless and MGM National Harbor has donated 22 pallets of produce and dairy to Nourish Now.
- Brian Ahern of MGM
Wynn Resorts, owner of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on the Las Vegas Strip, announced Sunday the properties would close by Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announced Monday the property would close Wednesday at 6 p.m. through March 31, citing the virus.
Cosmopolitan said it will offer full pay and benefits to full-time and eligible employees through March 31.
Las Vegas Sands announced Tuesday The Venetian and Palazzo would temporarily close through at least April 1.
Sands said team members will be paid and no layoffs or furloughs are being considered. Sands also said the closure won't impact healthcare eligibility. The resort also announced a $250,000 donation to local organizations serving the community.
PROPERTIES REMAINING OPENING
Caesars Entertainment said its properties would remain open, but buffets company-wide would close through April 9. This includes Bally's Las Vegas, Caesars Palace, Harrah's Las Vegas, The Cromwell, Flamingo Las Vegas, The Linq, Paris Las Vegas, and Planet Hollywood Las Vegas.
They sent the following statement on March 16:
Due to the impacted business levels, Caesars Entertainment will be temporarily closing several outlets through at least April 9, 2020, as well as adjusting hours of operations. Casino floors are still active and select restaurants, bars, pools and shopping remain open. For a full list, visit caesars.com/updates. For those open outlets, we are following the recommendations from public health officials by limiting capacity and providing social distancing of guests in restaurants, bars and gaming floors.
- Caesars Entertainment will suspend operation of buffets company-wide.
- Caesars Palace will temporarily close the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet. This closure time period will allow for a planned multi-week renovation to the buffet. We look forward to guests experiencing all that’s new once it is complete.
- Caesars Entertainment Vegas attractions including the High Roller observation wheel & Eiffel Tower Experience will remain open with adjusted hours of operation.
- Caesars Entertainment spokesperson
SAHARA Las Vegas said on Monday it would be "closing or reducing hours for many outlets and resort amenities" resulting in layoffs, however the property remained open Monday.
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on immediate visitation to the city, SAHARA Las Vegas has been forced to make drastic cuts to its operations. Immediate changes include closing or reducing hours for many outlets and resort amenities resulting in a temporary reduction of workforce. These decisions were not made lightly as they impact many team members. SAHARA Las Vegas will absorb costs to maintain health benefits for all individuals affected by these changes during this difficult time. Additionally, leadership is working with federal, state and local agencies to connect those impacted with additional resources. SAHARA Las Vegas will continue to evaluate the business and make operational adjustments as necessary, with the hope of returning team members to work once these challenges have passed.
- Publicity Lab for SAHARA Las Vegas
Rampart Casino said as of Monday, the property is to remain open:
At this time, Rampart Casino is in operation with increased sanitation efforts around the resort. Restaurant hours have been adjusted and will continue to be fluid based on demand, and the spa has temporarily closed.
- Vice President & General Manager, Michelle Bacigalupi
Golden Entertainment, owner of several Laughlin resorts, both Arizona Charlie's and The Strat, sent a letter Monday to all staff members explaining what they were planning to do in response to the epidemic developments:
You may have seen recent internal communication regarding the extra precautions we are taking including placement of hand sanitizers in public areas, increased frequency of cleaning areas of high contact including slot devices, table games, menus, counters and door handles as well as team member wellness checks prior to entering the workspace.
We have also begun utilizing social distancing by cutting our capacity in half in our hotels, casino restaurants, casino gaming oors, entertainment venues, keno and bingo rooms and in our taverns.
For our older team members and those with underlying health conditions, we ask that you take extra precautions including staying home should you feel that is in your best interest. Should you have any concerns in this regard, please reach out to your immediate supervisor.
The Downtown Grand via email said the property is open along with its three food and beverage outlets: Freedom Beat, Citrus Grand Pool Deck and Triple George Grill.
Adam Wiesberg, spokesman for the El Cortez Hotel & Casino on Fremont East, said they remain open for business as of March 16:
We are obviously monitoring the situation very closely and as always we will keep our employee and customer health as our number one priority. We currently remain open for business and we have made some changes to schedules and hours of some of our departments. We have also shut down about half of our slot machines to create more social distance between players and we have staff constantly cleaning all public surfaces.
The Plaza hotel-casino at Fremont and Main Streets on Monday said they were taking extra precautions to remain open:
Like other hotels in Las Vegas and around the world, the Plaza Hotel & Casino remains open and continues to follow the guidelines and recommendations set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to address COVID-19 (coronavirus). It is taking every reasonable precaution to create a safe environment for our employees and guests, including enhancing cleaning and disinfecting protocols, moving slot machines to allow for social distancing, adding numerous hand sanitizer stations for employee and guest use, and cancelling large public events that were planned on-property. The Plaza will continue to monitor the situation and adjust operations as appropriate.
- Plaza spokesperson
Penn National Gaming on Tuesday said The M Resort and Tropicana Las Vegas will remain open:
The M Resort and Tropicana Las Vegas remain open. Penn National Gaming is working proactively to help protect the health and well-being of our customers and team members during this uncertain time. Like many others, we have been carefully monitoring the progress of the COVID-19 virus and consulting guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local public health authorities, in order to implement best practices.
As of today’s date, the following precautionary protocols have been implemented or are in the process of being implemented at all of our facilities across the country:
• Reduce the number of chairs at our dining facilities, table games and poker rooms (where applicable), as well as the number of slot machines in play at any one time to increase social distancing.
• Close the facility for deep cleaning for a minimum of 2 hours per day (where approved by regulators), which includes our gaming floors, restrooms and common areas using hospital-grade disinfectants, focusing on high-touch points, such as slot/VLT machines, table games/chips, touch screen kiosks, restaurant menus, counters, railings, escalator handrails, elevator buttons, and door handles.
- We have closed or are in the process of closing our Valets to reduce exposure to potentially infected surfaces in patrons’ vehicles.
- Eliminate self-serve utensils and condiments at all food court outlets.
- Quadrupled the number of hand-sanitizing stations on the gaming floor and in back-of-house common areas and are providing hand-wipes for self-service sanitation of surfaces.
- Increase carpet cleaning rotation in high volume areas.
- Maximize the fresh air circulation within the facility.
- We are cancelling or postponing all concerts, live events, slot and table game tournaments and drawings at our facilities.
- We have closed or are in the process of closing buffets at our properties.
- We are regularly communicating with our employees about best practices for protecting their health and the health of others, as recommended by the CDC.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If a tissue is not available, use your elbow.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
We remain committed to working with our state and local public health agencies and will continue to adjust our efforts as necessary.
-Jeff Morris, Vice President of Public Affairs and Government Relations for Penn National Gaming
Treasure Island announced it would stay open, with some closures to select restaurants, the buffet, spa and tram services. Those closures are listed online. A statement from Treasure Island reads:
Treasure Island Hotel and Casino is dedicated first and foremost to the health and safety of our guest and employees. This page will serve as a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) and will be updated continuously.
We are welcoming guests to our resort. However some of our operations may be affected by situations beyond our control. We are actively working with the Southern Nevada Health District as well as other state and national health and government agencies, and we are adhering to their recommendations.
We have increased our frequency of disinfecting our surfaces, including all hand contact surfaces and slot machines and table games. We encourage our guests and employees to actively utilize our hand-sanitizing stations which are located in our food outlets as well as other high-trafficked locations on property, including back of house. All of our public restrooms are equipped with touch free faucets, soap dispensers, paper towel dispensers and hand blowers.
Again, the health and well-being of our guests and employees is of utmost importance. We thank everyone for their understanding during this unprecedented time.
AWAITING RESPONSE
FOX5 reached out to all hotel-casino properties in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday.
No comment was provided by the following companies and properties:
- Boyd Gaming
- California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino, Main Street Station, Aliante Casino and Hotel, Eldorado Casino, Gold Coast, Jokers Wild Casino, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Suncoast Hotel and Casino
- Station Casinos
- Boulder Station, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, Palms, Red Rock Resort, Santa Fe Station, Sunset Station, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho, as well as Wildfire casinos and the Wild Wild West
- Binion's and Four Queens
- Circus Circus
- Eastside Cannery
- The D and Golden Gate
- Golden Nugget
- OYO
- Rampart Casino
- Silver Sevens
- Silverton
- South Point
- Tuscany Suites & Casino
- Westgate
This story will be updated as it develops. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.