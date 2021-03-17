LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Wednesday announced two updates to the state's vaccination timeline.
According to Sisolak, all Nevadans age 16 and up with underlying health conditions can start getting the COVID-19 vaccine on March 22 through the retail pharmacy program.
On April 5, all Nevadans over the age of 16 will be able to schedule a vaccination appointment online.
Sisolak said in the announcement that before April 5, local health authorities and counties will continue to vaccinate eligible groups while holding events for the general population. Nevadans are "encouraged to make their appointment as soon as they can."
Sisolak's statement comes timed with President Joe Biden's challenge to states to open vaccine eligibility to all adult Americans by May 1. Sisolak's office stated they were confident vaccine allocations will allow for the new timeline.
In his press conference Wednesday evening, Sisolak said the state is "rapidly approaching" administering 1 million vaccines. "I can’t wait to celebrate that historic landmark," he said.
"The reality is that every vaccine administered is one more teacher who feels safe in the classroom, one more nurse who is protected as they treat patients, one more grandma or grandpa who will be able to hug their family members again, and one more frontline worker who will be safe on the job," he said.
Appointment availability may be limited for the first few weeks due to federal allocation, and Sisolak urged Nevadans to be patient.
The governor emphasized that just by opening appointment eligibility does not mean everyone will be able to make an appointment on April 5, but the announcement allows more Nevadans the opportunity.
"In the coming days and weeks, we will have more information available on exactly where and how to access the vaccine when the time comes," he said.
Sisolak also took time to thank the team state's COVID-19 response team, "including Candice McDaniel, Shannon Bennett and Karissa Loper ... for helping create our COVID-19 immunization playbook."
"Up until this point, when vaccines were only available in limited quantities, we had to follow science-based, equitable process to prioritize doses. That playbook helped us do that. I am incredibly grateful for their work every day," he said.
Nevadans are encouraged to check their county-specific plan at NVCOVIDFighter.org or by calling the State hotline at 1 (800) 401-0946.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.